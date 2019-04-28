In his April 24 op-ed, “The work we aren’t doing to stop terrorism,” David Ignatius cited the horrific Sri Lanka bombings as evidence that the demise of the Islamic State’s geographical caliphate has not ended international terrorism, which is metastasizing in fragile states where people feel excluded and oppressed. Mr. Ignatius cited a recent bipartisan report, “Preventing Extremism in Fragile States: A New Approach,” which concludes that despite the $5.9 trillion in counterterrorism expenditures, the United States has failed to focus effectively on terrorism’s root causes.

Notably missing from the conversation is the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals , especially Goal 16, which seeks to mobilize governments, civil society and the private sector “to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.” This is not pie-in-the sky. Specific targets are set and metrics established to measure progress. The United States can pursue its interests bilaterally while working with the United Nations and regional organizations such as the African Union to mobilize international support for addressing poverty and disenfranchisement, the root causes of terrorism, migration flows and conflict.

The United Nations has provided the aspirational goals, but their achievement depends in large measure on patient and humble U.S. diplomacy that seeks to work with our international partners and local populations to eradicate the systemic causes of state fragility.

Donald T. Bliss, Bethesda

The writer is former ambassador to the U.N.-affiliated International Civil Aviation Organization and past president of the United Nations Association of the National Capital Area.