Ray Rice arrives with his wife, Janay Palmer, for an appeal hearing of his indefinite suspension from the NFL in 2014 in New York. A security video from an Atlantic City casino showed then-Baltimore Ravens running back Rice knocking Palmer unconscious in an elevator. (Jason Decrow/AP)

Deborah Epstein’s resignation from the NFL Players Association commission on domestic violence, as she explained in her June 6 op-ed, “A failed attempt to stop NFL domestic violence,” exposes what women’s groups have long understood about certain NFL owners and front offices: Financial gain and self-interest can override established ethics and human decency when football executives make roster decisions. NFL teams continue to draft, offer contracts and give second chances to athletically gifted men who beat and sexually assault women. Nothing will change until consumer disapproval threatens NFL profit margins and fans begin using their wallets to demand billionaire owners stop welcoming domestic abusers into their workforce.

Maryellen Donnellan, Falls Church