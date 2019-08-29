In his Aug. 25 Outlook essay, “Caring about tomorrow,” Jamil Zaki offered insights from social research into why some people care more than others about the biosphere’s future. Apparently, our inability to empathize with others’ experiences just a few decades hence contributes to melting ice caps and the burning Amazon.

Mr. Zaki described studies showing that lessons enhancing parent-child connections can spark intergenerational climate concern. But isn’t the very malleability of our emotions on this issue one of the drivers of the accelerating disaster? Feelings have been manipulated for decades by those who profit from inaction and delay, until climate science itself is rhetorically diminished as a matter of “belief.”

Instead, consider a shift in focus from emotion to logic. Whether I feel connected with future individuals or species, it is unreasonable for me to act in ways that would make their lives insufferable. Justice is ultimately about logic, not sentiment. Geologist Marcia Bjornerud argues that contemporary society’s illogical attention to the short term underlies much of our environmental abuse. The result, she says, is “a kleptocracy stealing from the future.”

Empathy for others, awe at our minute place in the cosmos and other treasured human emotions offer much to nurture connections between people and the Earth. But cold logic, backed by evidence, may be a still more powerful influence on our interdependent future. One thing reason clearly tells us about climate action: Hurry.

Julie Dunlap, Columbia

The writer is co-editor of “Coming of Age at the End of Nature: A Generation Faces Living on a Changed Planet.”

