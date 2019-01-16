The Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station on the shore of Lake Erie near Port Clinton, Ohio. (First Energy Nuclear Operating Company via AP)

Regarding the Jan. 12 news article “Study: Oceans warming faster than we thought”:

When are scientists and journalists going to stop simply whining about the climate crisis and recognize the role that properly designed and sited nuclear energy must play to solve this problem?

To get a balanced scientific and objective perspective, one might start with “Power to Save the World: The Truth About Nuclear Energy” by former anti-nuclear activist and novelist Gwyneth Cravens. Ms. Cravens’s work debunks the political fearmongering and ignorance that have prevented the necessary expansion of safe and reliable commercial nuclear energy that could dramatically reduce greenhouse emissions more than all renewable sources combined. While expansion of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar are important, they cannot produce enough energy to replace fossil fuels on a necessary scale.

The risks of nuclear energy are a matter of straightforward engineering compared with the uncontrollable planetwide consequences that are unavoidable with unabated dependence on fossil fuels. And there are national security risks associated with continued dependence on oil.

Unless we recognize the need for nuclear energy to be part of the solution, we will have foreclosed on our ability to choose this option and to avert the environmental disaster that is upon us.

Stephen Rodgers, Fairfax