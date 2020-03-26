Medicaid, the federal-state program that provides health-care coverage to low-income people — about 1 in 5 Americans — is key. It should be scaled up to meet the country’s expanding public health demands and to cushion the economic blow to needy people. The Trump administration has begun — belatedly — to approve waivers enabling state governments to, for example, bill Medicaid from alternative health-care locations, such as temporary tent clinics. But this is just a start.

The administration should remove barriers it has erected deterring people from seeking coverage. That means ending its shortsighted policy discouraging immigrants and their American-citizen children from enrolling in public-benefit programs such as Medicaid, lest they be labeled “public charges” ineligible for green cards. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced last week that it would not penalize immigrants for seeking testing and treatment for covid-19. But that is not enough. They must have confidence that they can afford any needed treatment — for covid-19 or, for that matter, all sorts of other ailments that pose a threat if left untreated. The policy is destructive and self-destructive.

Republican-led states that have refused to adopt the Medicaid eligibility expansion that Obamacare envisioned should finally end their resistance. This would enable some 2.3 million people who currently fall into a health-coverage gap to enroll.

Some GOP-led states have expanded their Medicaid programs but sought to add additional conditions on enrollment. These include work requirements, premium payments and coverage lockouts. Such barriers are far more effective at driving down Medicaid enrollment than they are at serving any compelling public policy interest, even in normal times. Yet as some states push to ease enrollment, others continue to insist on imposing these requirements. That also should end.

The Urban Institute’s Linda Blumberg points out that states will be on the hook for “uncompensated” care for uninsured people, which could be particularly hard on state budgets as people lose their employer-provided coverage in the middle of a pandemic. Alternatively, uncovered people might not seek care at all, encouraging the spread of the illness. The federal government would share much of the financial burden, and people would be more likely to seek care if more people were enrolled in Medicaid. The ill wisdom of adding layers of unnecessary red tape in the Medicaid system is more glaring than ever.

