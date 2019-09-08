People pay their respects on Aug. 15 at a makeshift memorial in El Paso for the victims of a mass shooting there earlier in the month. (Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

Regarding the Sept. 4 editorial “Do something, Mr. McConnell”:

One definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. By that measure, it would be insane to expect Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) or, for that matter, any member of the Republican Party to do anything about the continued mass carnage in our country. If you want something done about gun violence, vote them out. Otherwise, you’ll continue to get “thoughts and prayers,” nothing else.

Ed Rader, Alexandria

Read more letters to the editor.