The fact is that our streams are seriously damaged and need intervention on many levels. Streams are the vascular system of the Chesapeake Bay, and, sadly, our lifestyle choices have led to the need for major surgery. There is no progress without sacrifice, and the alternative to restoration work is to let degradation accelerate. Yes, some trees need to be taken down, but many are doomed by bank erosion already. Degraded streams will only worsen with time; with stewardship, restored streams will improve.