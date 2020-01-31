The fact is that our streams are seriously damaged and need intervention on many levels. Streams are the vascular system of the Chesapeake Bay, and, sadly, our lifestyle choices have led to the need for major surgery. There is no progress without sacrifice, and the alternative to restoration work is to let degradation accelerate. Yes, some trees need to be taken down, but many are doomed by bank erosion already. Degraded streams will only worsen with time; with stewardship, restored streams will improve.
There are no silver bullets in the fight to save the bay. The only true solutions are to retrofit our hardened watershed or to retreat from the watershed altogether. I can’t imagine anyone in Fairfax County (or anywhere) would choose the latter.
Liam O'Meara, Annapolis
The writer is president of EQR, a stream restoration contractor, which implemented the Indian Run project.