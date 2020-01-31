The Jan. 26 Metro article “Streams split community” was a huge missed opportunity to highlight the great work being done in stream restoration in our region. The anti-stream-restoration viewpoint was well represented in the article; other voices not so much. Urban watershed restoration is extremely difficult and complex, and, despite head winds from “not in my backyard” forces and anti-environmental opposition, our local governments are national leaders in watershed restoration. We should be proud of Fairfax County and the hard work the stream-restoration community does to deliver clean water to the bay.

The fact is that our streams are seriously damaged and need intervention on many levels. Streams are the vascular system of the Chesapeake Bay, and, sadly, our lifestyle choices have led to the need for major surgery. There is no progress without sacrifice, and the alternative to restoration work is to let degradation accelerate. Yes, some trees need to be taken down, but many are doomed by bank erosion already. Degraded streams will only worsen with time; with stewardship, restored streams will improve.

There are no silver bullets in the fight to save the bay. The only true solutions are to retrofit our hardened watershed or to retreat from the watershed altogether. I can’t imagine anyone in Fairfax County (or anywhere) would choose the latter.

Liam O'Meara, Annapolis

The writer is president of EQR, a stream restoration contractor, which implemented the Indian Run project.