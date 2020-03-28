Seeing how successful New York’s social-distancing measures have been in the nation’s virus battleground city proves how crucial it is to redistribute public space to best serve those who need it most. Many busy sidewalks in the District, including the ones where I live on Mount Pleasant Street NW, are only a few feet wide, forcing people into the streets with oncoming traffic to allow for proper social distancing.
But opening a street such as Mount Pleasant does more than provide a safe place for people. It provides neighbors with a sense of community and local businesses with space to spread out for customers. There is every reason in the world to open the District’s streets to the people in this time of crisis, and we must act fast.
Because in the time of the coronavirus, not even cars are sacred.
Laurie Mitchell, Washington