Regarding Laurence H. Tribe’s and Norman L. Eisen’s Sept. 26 Wednesday Opinion essay, “Why Rosenstein should not resign”:

History is against Mr. Tribe and Mr. Eisen’s exhortation to Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein to refrain from resignation despite President Trump’s partisan administration of justice and obstruction of congressional oversight. During the “Saturday Night Massacre” on Oct. 20, 1973, Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus chose resignation over association with President Richard M. Nixon’s constitutional derelictions, including a directive to fire special prosecutor Archibald Cox.

I was in the balcony of the Justice Department’s great hall when an overflowing crowd wildly cheered Richardson’s profile in courage and defense of the rule of law. His and Mr. Ruckelshaus’s resignations signaled to Congress and the American people that our Constitution was in peril. Impeachment resolutions against Nixon were introduced on Oct. 23. Cox’s replacement, Leon Jaworski, forced disclosure of incriminating presidential tapes that triggered Mr. Nixon’s resignation.

Mr. Rosenstein should resign to dissociate himself from a president contemptuous of constitutional norms. Resignation would set a standard in the Justice Department to which the wise and honest might repair. It is the optimal approach to holding Mr. Trump accountable to the rule of law.

Bruce Fein, Washington

The writer was special assistant to the assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel under President Richard M. Nixon and associate deputy attorney general under President Ronald Reagan.