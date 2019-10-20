With the death of Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), we are again reminded that no matter what we do in life, how we behave and how the world fares around us, there is this one certainty, this singular truth that affects us all: Our time on this Earth is limited. How do we spend our time? Is it noble to focus our lives on self-promotion? How about gathering wealth? Our children and spouses appreciate the luxuries that wealth buys, so it must be our priority, right? We are not impervious to any of these false gods. We boast and lie for attention, we invest money and time in the defense of our actions, and we put financial gain ahead of charity and empathy.