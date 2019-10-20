But the best among us find time to examine their lives and the lives around them. They question authority on the basis of morality, ethics and truth. They walk in other men’s shoes. They not only give to charity but also inspire others to do the same. Only then can they reflect on a life of virtue. Only then can they die with dignity.
Mr. Cummings should be remembered not as someone who enrolled in public service to pursue a mantle of influence or to fix the nation’s problems but rather to establish a facility for seeking truth and building a society of justice and liberty. May his memory be a blessing, and may it remind us of what truly matters not just in the end but every day of our lives.
Dan Blitz, Gaithersburg