President Trump speaks to journalists on the South Lawn of the White House on April 5. (Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post)

Regarding the April 22 news article “House Democrats plan meeting on impeachment”:

Democrats would be well served to forget about impeachment, which, at best, would remove the president and replace him with the vice president. They should concentrate on electing a new president in 2020, which would have the effect of replacing the entire dysfunctional administration.

Mary Bruce and Wilton Corkern, Lusby

Impeachment is an issue that focuses on obstruction of justice. It has nothing to do with policy matters. Hoping to remove President Trump from office as a result of the 2020 election involves primarily a discussion/referendum on policy issues — actions with our allies, NATO, climate change, heath care, North Korea, Russia, the Middle East, etc. The election goes beyond the topic of obstruction of justice.

Democrats have to separate the two actions, clearly define the focus and then logically decide whether to pursue impeachment.

Bruce Bernstein, Rockville