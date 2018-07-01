The June 25 front-page article “With more floods, fear also flows” was both enlightening and depressing. The basic explanation for the increase in severe flooding was given in the article: Warmer air holds more water so that when it rains, more rain falls. However, as with many other articles on severe flooding, this article failed to mention a major cause of both the warming of the air and the damage from the flooding: loss of topsoil.

A healthy amount of topsoil traps carbon, preventing it from going into the atmosphere. Unfortunately, we are losing topsoil much faster than it can be replenished. In rural areas, this net loss of topsoil is largely because of poor farming methods, including destruction of natural vegetation, less crop rotation, overreliance on chemicals and other practices employed on large-scale farms. To minimize damage from flooding and make a major reduction in global warming, we must treat topsoil as an essential national infrastructure component with programs that preserve and replenish topsoil. One such program for farms is the Agriculture Department’s Conservation Stewardship Program, the nation’s largest conservation effort for working farms. Foolishly, the House version of the farm bill zeros this program out.

We have also not provided adequate funding for state and local projects for erosion control, wetlands restoration and other projects protecting topsoil.

Douglas Hillmer, Silver Spring

The writer has lobbied for topsoil preservation and sustainable agriculture as a member of Democrats for a Better Farm Bill.