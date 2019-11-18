However, making it harder to legally acquire e-cigarette devices and liquids will not reduce products already in circulation or those sold illegally. Instead, policymakers should aim to decrease the demand for e-cigarettes by looking at the decline in traditional cigarette use. The health implications of smoking traditional cigarettes are drilled into most adults and teens. No one wants lung cancer or heart disease. But when it comes to e-cigarettes, many users aren’t convinced that they are setting themselves up for addiction or illness-related risks. Education efforts today have the potential to emphasize recent cases and findings more than they could before. The reality that vaping is linked to deaths and illnesses is more powerful than unclear long-term consequences to a current or potential user.