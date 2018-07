A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Trump is flown as a protest in Parliament Square in London after a tense summit with NATO leaders in Brussels. (Matt Dunham/AP)

Reduced to its essentials, Anne Applebaum’s July 13 op-ed, “Our allies need a Plan B,” said that if President Trump’s threats are just bargaining tactics, NATO members should increase their military spending. If, alternately, Mr. Trump wants to ruin NATO, the members should increase their military spending. I agree with Ms. Applebaum’s advice: NATO members should increase their military spending. It is not worth much time to go beyond this.

Gerald Chandler, Alexandria