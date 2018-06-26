To put it as mildly (and politely) as I can, I am no fan of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to say nothing of the person who employs her. But I was quite disturbed by the account of what occurred at the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va., last Friday night [“A ‘moral’ choice: Owner of Va. restaurant kicks out Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” news, June 24].

From all accounts, the White House press secretary and her large party were at the restaurant for a strictly private dinner, which they had already begun to eat, when the owner of the restaurant, purely because of political differences and her disapproval of the manner in which Ms. Sanders performs her White House duties, interrupted the meal and asked Ms. Sanders to leave. Given the location of the restaurant, their ejection was probably a major inconvenience, to say nothing of any embarrassment they felt from the incident.

It is a truly sad day when Americans have become so politically polarized that we can’t even bear to be in public places with people with whom we disagree, even those whose public performance we find despicable. Are we headed toward “liberal” and “conservative” restaurants, stores, hotels, etc.?

Robert Sher, Chevy Chase

I love the Red Hen restaurant and am proud to be an acquaintance of its owner, Stephanie Wilkinson. And I’m no fan of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

That said, while my heart applauds Ms. Wilkinson for refusing service to Ms. Sanders, my logic cannot approve her decision, though the Supreme Court might. I disagree with the court’s recent decision in favor of a baker’s right to refuse creating a wedding cake for a gay couple. The bakery should not discriminate based on sexual orientation, race, etc. Why, then, should a restaurant be permitted to discriminate based on politics? Sauce for the goose is sauce for the hen.

I would love to be shown a convincing counterargument, especially in light of the fact that Ms. Wilkinson made her decision based on the consensus of her staff, some of whom are gay and either will be or have been hurt by decisions Ms. Sanders has backed.

We need to do all we can to resist President Trump and his dangerous policies. But if we are to change things, we have the best chance of doing so by our votes, protests, and calls and letters to our political leaders. By making our businesses, whether bakeries or restaurants, the locus of our resistance, we merely deepen the divide between “us” and “them,” which is already deep enough.

Cora Schenberg, Charlottesville

The irony is delicious. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was denied service by a restaurateur because Ms. Sanders did not live up to the owner’s standards. The conservatives are outraged. “Petty,” said one. “Bigoted,” said Ms. Sanders’s father.

Where have I heard that? Oh, yes. That’s what was said about a cake baker in the recent Supreme Court case in which it was decided that the baker could refuse to serve a gay couple.

William Estabrook, Fairfax

I just finished reading the June 25 editorial “Let the Trump team eat in peace,” and it has left me feeling nauseated. No, we do not need to let these people eat in peace.

This type of public shaming has a very specific purpose: to show a person who holds a place of power that his or her actions are witnessed and found unacceptable. In these recent cases, the actions in question involve what amounts to psychological torture of migrant children and their families. Speaking up against that is an honorable goal.

And no, refusing to serve members of President Trump’s team in a restaurant or calling them out in public does not automatically mean that “only the most zealous [will] sign up for public service.” Anyone with an ounce of sense knows that if you’re in politics, somebody’s always going to be mad at you — and here in the United States, they have the right to say so.

I’m saddened that the editorial endorsed silence. The Post’s motto is “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” Democracy dies in silence, too.

Beth Seltzer, New York