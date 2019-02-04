Washington, D.C., officials say they are seeing more illegal guns on the street. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

The Jan. 28 Metro article “Gun trafficker’s family pays a price,” about Ebony Perkins, who lost two of her children to gun violence, told a uniquely American story about the illicit gun trade fueling the United States’ gun violence epidemic and leaving 96 people shot and killed every day.

The article highlighted a crucial point: Investigating and reporting how a firearm made its way into dangerous hands are as important as determining why the crime took place. Gun traffickers such as Bobby Perkins Jr. may not be the ones pulling the trigger, but the sheer number of illegal weapons he trafficked put countless lives at risk.

It also showed the importance of uniformly strong state gun-safety laws across the country. Maryland and the District of Columbia have more robust protections, but Virginia has weaker laws that have been routinely exploited to fuel the criminal gun trade.

Ms. Perkins and all those whose children have been shot and killed suffer the loss of their sons and daughters every day. It never goes away. We owe it to each one to do everything in our power to stop the flow of crime once and for all and address the epidemic of gun violence. It’s in our hands.

Kris Brown, Washington

The writer is president of the Brady Campaign and Center to Prevent Gun Violence.