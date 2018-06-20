Although Virginia’s prisons are far from the worst in the nation and improvements have been made, they fall far short of the “wholesale culture change” mentioned in Brian J. Moran’s June 17 Local Opinions essay, “Virginia’s model corrections system.” Mr. Moran should visit prisoners I know who have suffered abuse, including prolonged solitary confinement.

They include:

● Men studying the Bible at Nottoway Correctional Center who were thought to be discussing filing grievances over mail restrictions, for which they were charged with “inciting a riot,” sent to Red Onion State Prison and placed in solitary confinement.

● A man who has endured 16 years in isolation and was required to repeat the “step-down” program five times for reasons that were never discussed with him.

● Men with credible allegations of retaliation for filing complaints, ranging from withholding food to assault.

● Men with documented mental illness who long for treatment but have received, at most, psychotropic drugs.

● Men placed in undocumented solitary confinement lasting weeks or months following disciplinary charges who were not allowed to speak, call witnesses or have surveillance video reviewed at their disciplinary “hearings.”

These men would be surprised to know that “restrictive housing” is not used as punishment, that they received a fair hearing and that all prisoners’ mental-health-care needs are being addressed.

Gay Gardner, Springfield

The writer is a member of the board of directors of Interfaith Action for Human Rights.