He had others working them (and making sure people didn’t steal his oysters). He wrote countless letters to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, which he termed the Department of No Results, about the condition of the bay. He was instrumental in passage of a law prohibiting the discharge of oil into water bodies, of which two-cycle engines were guilty.

His biggest complaint, though, was exactly what Mr. Dean talked about: not including the watermen, those who know most about the bay, in the process for trying to clean it up and victimizing them with regulations rather than victimizing the polluters. Will Northam was born in 1870 and espoused the same thing. From about 1890 to 2009, 120 years, the Northam family spoke out about the health of the bay. And here we are with a D-plus water grade. Pathetic.