What remains constant is that this uniform devaluation of money amounts to a regressive tax, i.e., one with a constant rate — levied on dollars. Those with nonliquid investments — financial instruments, homes, etc. — are less affected. But if you’re living paycheck to paycheck, if your wealth resides in your wallet or bank account, then you’re the one who suffers, relatively. This seems like at least a contributing factor to the widening bimodal wealth distribution in the United States. The problem will only worsen now that some economists — Heather Boushey, “Resisting the siren song of ‘modern monetary theory’ ” [Outlook, April 21] and Lawrence H. Summers, “Beware the theory of a free lunch” [Tuesday Opinion, March 5] — and both major political parties care not a whit about budget deficits.