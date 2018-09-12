The Sept. 9 editorial “Time to deter Russia ” stated, “Finally, nearly two years after the 2016 vote, members of Congress are getting closer to imposing a more robust deterrence policy” against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia.

Talk about too little, too late. Where has the bipartisan cooperation been until now? Had the implementation of crippling sanctions against Mr. Putin and his cronies been enacted when our intelligence agencies first confirmed Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections, they might have some effect. It is too late now, so brace yourselves for more Russian interference.

The bottom line is this: This facade of bipartisan cooperation is meaningless — the Republicans likely want Mr. Putin to interfere in our elections because it will clearly benefit them and President Trump.

Joe Mistrett, Chevy Chase