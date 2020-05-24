“Operation Warp Speed” does not inspire confidence. Neither do eight cases in the Moderna lab or monkey trials in Boston. I’m sure I am not alone. After a vaccine has been developed, scientists and the media will have a challenging task to convince even those of us who eagerly await it that it is safe. We will need detailed information on human and animal trials that can be understood by those who are not immunologists. And we will also need to know the details of distribution.

I have a feeling that I won’t need to worry about being first in line to get my shot.

Barbara Osgood, Fairfax

In his May 19 Wednesday Opinion column, “Flimflam men. Flimflam statistics.,” Dana Milbank revealed the reason that Georgia wound up being first in the sweepstakes to reopen its state economy: It creatively changed the temporal order of its statistics on a graph showing the number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations for its five most affected counties so as to create the illusion of a nonexistent “dramatic, steady decline.”

Following in fairly short order came the rest of our states (reopening at least partially, and largely disregarding Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines), thanks mostly to the cheerleading of President Trump, who cares not a whit about our lives but who does care very much about having a reasonably humming economy this fall, needed if he is to have a chance at reelection come November.

Contrast this with those voices of scientific reason, such as Anthony S. Fauci and Deborah Birx, and other medical experts advising us to tough out our stay-at-home restrictions until the spread of the novel coronavirus can be determined to be under control.

To conclude that our governors have caved in to Mr. Trump’s bullying is inescapable. Polls tell us they listened much more to Mr. Trump than to the public, which has been shown to be, understandably, wary of the prospect of putting their lives on the line just for the sake of an unwieldy economy that will consist of the chaos of 50 ill-fitting pieces — as opposed to one which could have been: a creation of coordinated federal devising.

Stan Pearson, Newport News, Va.

The May 19 editorial “The Swedish model” mentioned that Sweden may gain from attaining “herd immunity” from the novel coronavirus when it has infected about two-thirds of its population. This would be attained by acquiring natural immunity through infection — and Sweden will do so more quickly than its Nordic neighbors.

Not said was that Sweden remains far from “herd immunity,” with an estimated 6.6 percent of its population having been infected (range 4.6-9.5) as of May 20. Sweden’s 3,871 deaths (in a population of 10.3 million) so far (compared with Denmark’s 537 (in a population of 5.8 million) would look like a steep price to pay to get one-tenth of the way to herd immunity. Denmark’s natural immunity is estimated to be 1.5 percent (range 1.0-2.0).

Marty Makinen, Bethesda

The May 20 front-page article “Mnuchin defends push to reopen as Democrats attack” exposed the fact that the administration is failing to reopen the economy effectively. The existing federal savior efforts pump money into filling the gap of lost incomes but do not stimulate a recovery of employment and economic recovery.

In 2009, the Obama administration and Congress enacted recovery programs that not only filled the gap but also funded projects that would immediately support employment. It targeted what were called “shovel-ready projects.”

But the current federal efforts focus on what might be called “company-ready programs.” Today, much of the economy is driven by what we call projects, not companies. This includes wind-power and solar-power projects, real estate projects and others. Capital is invested in these projects, which flows directly into the purchase of materials, equipment and service companies, and engineering, construction and operations contractors. The money flows very quickly.

The fastest impact on employment will be incentives for project financing, much more than corporate financing. These will have the most rapid impacts on employment. Call them “employment-ready projects” and they should have the attention of the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve.

Michael Eckhart, Annapolis

With all the figures, stats, metrics, showy dashboards thrown at us to prepare us for opening up, the figure that should matter most is the level of herd immunity that’s been achieved. And, of course, with the current level of testing for antibodies, our knowledge of the degree of immunity conferred on one after having recovered from the disease and the complete absence of a proven, effective vaccine, we can’t answer questions about herd immunity.

Without that information, any opening up is not health-based and puts us all in potentially greater and costlier danger than what we have been through, so far.