Yes, the community was shocked almost two weeks ago by the story of 15-month-old Carmelo Duncan being shot to death in Southeast D.C. while strapped in a car seat next to his 8-year-old brother.

But you might have missed the item in The Post’s Dec. 8 Metro section about a 15-year-old boy who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a man was found shot in a Southeast neighborhood.

You also might not have read a Dec. 9 item about a 14-year-old Washington youth charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old man July 6. At the time of his arrest, the youth was under the supervision of the D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services in connection with a fatal shooting two days before.

You probably don’t recall that shortly after midnight on Jan. 17, an 11-year-old and a 15-year-old were shot. Police said the shooting didn’t appear to be random.

Remember the news about a 16-year-old getting charged June 22 with four murders in a gang-related spree that had also injured five others in April and May? No? Well, police said he had been released from custody for an unknown offense March 29 and had cut off an ankle monitor before the violence.

Yes, there was a load of publicity about the Fourth of July community cookout where an 11-year-old boy was struck by a bullet in the head and died. Four men, ages 18, 20, 22 and 25, have been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting.

But did you know that on the heels of the Independence Day killing, on Aug. 4, seven people were shot in separate incidents in Northeast and Northwest D.C.? In the Northeast incident, an 18-year-old was found dead and a 17-year-old was wounded.

Or that six days later, on Aug. 10, there was a double shooting in Northwest that left a 17-year-old dead and another person injured?

The Aug. 21 afternoon shooting of a boy walking to the store with his mother made some news. He was 5 years old.

But most of these incidents get little media coverage — just little snippets about youth violence.

You wouldn’t know there was so much youth-involved violence if you followed only the D.C. Council’s or Mayor Muriel Bowser’s press releases.

My columns over the years have received the same response from the “leaders” who are empowered to do something to help youth most at risk.

I comb through the litany of columns and cringe.

“D.C. is closing our 2019 with 163 homicides. When will the violence end?” I wrote last Dec. 27. That was then.

Now, with less than three weeks to go before New Year’s Eve, the District has racked up 192 homicides.

I know from reader feedback that some of you are sick and tired of my writing about this stuff. When I turn to the subject, one reader reflexively writes that I’m making too much of today’s violence — that conditions were much worse during the crack epidemic of the ’90s.

I remember those days. Black lives were lost then. Black lives are being lost now. One is too many.

This week, I encountered a meditation asking us to seek divine help to “focus on the great worth of each other.”

Children who are killing and getting killed have great worth. We can’t, for both their sake and our city’s future, let them waste it.

I have grandchildren as old as of some of the shooters and their victims. My seven grandchildren weren’t born smarter, more talented or more endowed with the capacity to distinguish right and wrong than the youths I’ve been writing about.

Those children — yes, that’s what most are — through no fault of their own, are not growing up where they can feel safe and secure, and get the close attention, acceptance, guidance, discipline and love — yes, love — that my seven grandkids receive.

That’s just not fair.

We, as a city, need to reclaim, not reject, them. To get into their lives, and in a good way, even if it means elbowing our way in. They aren’t statistics.

Most are Black. They are ours. Even if some of our high and mighty city leaders believe otherwise.

Those young Black lives matter.

That’s why I write.

