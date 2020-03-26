The list of signatories on the March 22 op-ed  “A dangerous purge” was impressive. Collectively, these men have served in some of the highest offices of our intelligence agencies and military. They bemoaned, among other things, the recent sacking of senior leadership by President Trump. As an example, they cited the dismissal of Russell Travers. They mentioned Mr. Travers’s more than 40 years of experience, starting as an Army intelligence officer. They urged Congress to “preserve what is left of the country’s prized apolitical intelligence community. Post-9/11 reforms happened for a reason: The U.S. bureaucracy wasn’t prepared for a new era of threats.”

Really? Forgive me, but I am among millions of Americans who have been left wondering how we have gotten involved in conflict after conflict post-9/11, much of it based on questionable intelligence and recommendations of these “nonpartisan experts.”

The reality is that too much of our military and intelligence decision-making happens behind the curtain, protected by “national security” confidentiality. Ordinary citizens simply have to hope and pray that behind those closed doors, elected and appointed officials are making sane decisions.

Whether that has happened post-9/11 is questionable at best.

Irfan K. Ali, Herndon