Really? Forgive me, but I am among millions of Americans who have been left wondering how we have gotten involved in conflict after conflict post-9/11, much of it based on questionable intelligence and recommendations of these “nonpartisan experts.”
The reality is that too much of our military and intelligence decision-making happens behind the curtain, protected by “national security” confidentiality. Ordinary citizens simply have to hope and pray that behind those closed doors, elected and appointed officials are making sane decisions.
Whether that has happened post-9/11 is questionable at best.
Irfan K. Ali, Herndon