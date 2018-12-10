Regarding Hugh Hewitt’s Dec. 7 op-ed, “A steady creep toward cruelty”:

I’ll take Voltaire and his sharp-tongued descendants over Mr. Hewitt’s pabulum any day. “The general reverence for former president George H.W. Bush” passed me by, as I recalled his racist Willie Horton ad of 1988 and Mr. Bush’s bombing of Iraq in 1991, which wreaked havoc on a society and led to more instability in the Middle East.

Jennifer Truran Rothwell, Garrett Park

Hugh Hewitt decried cruelty in public discourse, but he singled out only late-night talk-show hosts and comedy sketch programs “Saturday Night Live” and “The Daily Show.” The purpose of these satiric comedians and these comedy shows is mockery. And what, or whom, do they mock? They mock our nonfactual, cruel president and his administration. Mr. Hewitt didn’t call out media types such as Rush Limbaugh, Laura Ingraham and Alex Jones, who cruelly push lies — not for humorous effect but to denigrate individuals and entire races and classes of people.

Buried in the middle of Mr. Hewitt’s op-ed was an admission that “the president does launch cruel attacks, but they are not unique.” Yes, they are unique, because he is the president of the United States. He sets the tone for the country, and he is the public face of the country to the entire world. Sadly, cruelty seems to be the president’s weapon of choice and that of his sycophants in the media.

Marci Greenstein, Bethesda