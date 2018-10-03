Students from Yale University Law School joined hundreds of fellow protesters to rally against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh in Washington on Sept. 24. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Shamus Khan’s Sept. 30 Outlook essay, “Kavanaugh is lying. His upbringing explains why.,” nailed an important issue. I was astounded to hear Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh repeatedly cite his résumé as the primary reason for believing him, as if someone who was No. 1 in his class and had served in high government posts could never exhibit human traits such as drinking too much, being belligerent or committing sexual abuse.

The brazen white lies about his yearbook and blustery answers to basic questions lend credence to the feeling that Mr. Kavanaugh has the original meaning of the word “privilege” that Mr. Khan mentioned — “private law” — as part of his mental makeup.

Americans of all classes could see through the clumsy deceit because we went to high school. We get the references to sex and drinking. We understand the class differences that reigned in those hallways, even if we did not attend prep school. We know what entitlement looks like.

If one outcome of the #MeToo movement is the continued erosion of privilege that overlooks wrongdoing and protects powerful men, maybe our country will become more equitable and a little more just because the rules apply to all.

Marla Crockett, Chevy Chase

I was troubled by Shamus Khan’s Sept. 30 Outlook essay, which suggested that lying and feeling above the constraints of normal, ethical behavior are common occurrences at “elite” schools such as Yale University. As an alumnus of Yale, I deeply resent this loose generalization.

I did not come from a background of privilege. My father emigrated from Scotland as a boy with nothing more than an eighth-grade education. He studied accounting, became a certified public accountant and did well enough to send me to the finest schools, including Yale. At Yale, I found an amazing diversity of friends from all over the country and the world and from a wide range of socioeconomic backgrounds. To suggest the Ivy League colleges are places where the “elites” learn that the rules “don’t really apply” is tragically inaccurate.

Alexander R.M. Boyle, Chevy Chase