Regarding the Jan. 21 Health & Science article “Being a jerk to a doctor isn’t good for you”:

I spent much of my career as professor of pediatrics at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences studying, planning and modeling doctor-patient relationships. I suggest that medical schools and residency programs need to teach these skills around these difficult interactions to prepare physicians for practice. Ideally, these can be done very realistically using actors who portray patients with attitude problems. Having trainees interact with faux patients is a safe way to receive feedback after each interaction. George Washington University’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences has incorporated this into a professional identity curriculum, providing students with opportunities to learn about ethical and difficult practice situations.

Anecdotally, I have found it unusual for practitioners to have an orientation session with me upon starting a new practice. It is during this brief encounter that the physician informs the patient what his or her practice principles are about, allowing both parties to see if there is a fit. When a doctor engages a bully patient, it often is best to address that with the patient, basically saying it doesn’t appear the relationship is working out. Anything short of that can lead to physician bias and assumptions, leading to errors in patient care.

Larrie Greenberg, Washington