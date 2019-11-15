One need only remember the March 28 crash to understand the shortcomings of a car-centric approach. The bridge was at a standstill, and traffic was upended across the region. Solutions range from more bridges to running buses on the express lanes, itself a major improvement.

AD

To really transform bridge capacity, transit needs to encompass a broader population. Fortunately, part of the solution already exists: the Silver Line. A new Metro line would dramatically increase the bridge’s capacity to move people. It could use the Silver Line right of way from Ashburn to, ideally, Tysons Corner or McLean and then spur across the new bridge, terminate at Bethesda (and the Red Line!) or continue onward.

AD

The Silver Line in Virginia is underused compared with the trunk lines running through downtown. Silver Line transit-oriented development is already well underway, Dulles would see its transit catchment grow, it would provide an economic boost for Maryland and it would create transportation resiliency across a bridge that currently has little of it. At the very least, this presents an alternative to a future Beltway meltdown.

Davis C. Rajtik, Arlington

The writer is a member of the Arlington County Transportation Commission.

AD