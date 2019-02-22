Joshua Mezrich’s approach to changing liver transplant guidelines, as implied in his Feb. 19 Tuesday Opinion essay, “A better strategy for liver transplants,” can be summarized as (apologies to George Orwell) “all liver disease is equal, but some liver disease is more equal than others.” Why are people with primary liver disease more deserving of a transplant than someone, for example, who has nonalcoholic steatohepatitis-caused liver disease?

Call me biased, but as the husband of a person with NASH who received a liver transplant almost 14 years ago and who has taken advantage of a second chance, I disagree. We have no way of telling what a person will do with the new life offered as a result of the transplant. We should not get into value judgments.

Howard Forman, Brookeville