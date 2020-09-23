In practice, however, Main Street has been a non-factor in the economy’s rebound, with a mere $1.4 billion in new lending since its much-delayed opening on July 6. Though the Fed issued revised rules on Sept. 18 that should boost lending, the impact before Main Street expires Dec. 31 is unclear. It’s time to learn from this experience.

Admittedly, the private sector’s non-use of Main Street is in part a good news story. Many companies in the relevant category — 15,000 employees or fewer; $5 billion or less in 2019 sales — managed to draw on conventional bank credit, or found themselves needing less new borrowing when the economy rebounded faster than anticipated in the second quarter. As Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell testified at a House hearing Tuesday, “most creditworthy small and medium-sized businesses can currently get loans from private-sector financial institutions.”

Nevertheless, it is also clear that many firms did not access the lending program because of bureaucratic obstacles or because the Fed’s lending terms, as interpreted by the risk-averse commercial banks through which the money flowed, proved too onerous. In the crucial early stages of the program, the Treasury Department, which controlled $75 billion in capital allocated by Congress, and thus had ultimate power over the program, albeit within broad leverage limitations set by the Fed, placed a high priority on avoiding taxpayer losses, as opposed to maximizing lending to companies.

The Fed’s newly revised rules attempt to remedy one of the most significant problems by encouraging banks to vet candidates for Main Street loans based not on their current financial condition but on their pre-pandemic books and future prospects. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the House hearing that he would be willing to lower Main Street’s minimum loan size from $250,000 to $100,000. Again, though, it’s getting late.

Main Street’s game-changing potential having not materialized, the program could still be useful as a back-up plan in the event economic conditions turn significantly worse, contrary to current forecasts. This may prove especially necessary if Congress fails to enact a new round of fiscal support for the economy, as seems all too likely. The real lesson of the Main Street disappointment may be that, although the Fed has tools to maintain the economy’s financial “plumbing,” there are limits to what it can do for the goods-and-services-producing “real” economy — even with congressional authorization. When it comes to directly supporting that sector, there is an indispensable, and unavoidable, role for fiscal policy, in which lawmakers, with their power to borrow, tax and spend, have a comparative advantage — and responsibility.

