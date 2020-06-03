The United States is not a battleground, and we are not the enemy; injustice and racism are. Tear gas and rubber bullets will not uproot and exorcise the deeply ingrained racism and structural inequities that plague our society. Love for neighbor, not self-interest, is the path we must walk.

Inside the pages of the Bible the president held as he stood outside St John’s in Lafayette Square are the words of the prophet Micah: “And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” To the great disservice of our country and her people, we saw very little of this from our national leadership.

Catherine Ann Ballinger, Washington

The image of President Trump holding a Bible in the air is incredibly repulsive. Just before this photo op, he’d urged the governors to “dominate” the protesters, threatened to send military troops to areas where “weak governors” couldn’t control the “terrorist” crowds. And now he holds aloft a Bible? Mr. Trump, the Bible is not some Rolex watch or Hermes tie one wears for effect. Open the Bible. Proverbs would be a great place to start — it is full of wisdom such as this: “Plot no evil against your neighbor, against him who lives at peace with you. Quarrel not with a man without cause, with one who has done you no harm. Envy not the lawless man and choose none of his ways; To the Lord the perverse man is an abomination, but with the upright is his friendship” (Proverbs 3:29-32).

Sandra Sweeney, Seneca Rocks, W.Va.

Should not we all — white, black, brown, citizens, police, troopers, politicians, all of us who care — wear black ribbons on our lapels, shirts, hats, etc., now and for as long as it takes? I’m looking for one to wear. A ribbon won’t cure this virus of behavior and racism, but at least it may show we are all looking for a cure.

Richard Clarke, Oakton

The unlawful killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has another element besides racism. Though it’s likely the charged cop is indeed a bigot, incidents like this are as much about the aggressive nature of militarized policing, using military weapons and the attitude that every civilian encountered is “the enemy.” This might even be an outcome of the adversarial attitude of government toward citizens and the ensuing need of local governments to buy military weapons for their law enforcement agencies.

Policing in America needs to be demilitarized. This means no military trainers and no sale of military weapons to law enforcement.

S.K. Gerard, Washington

So, according to the head of the Center for a New American Security in the May 30 news article “President’s tweets undercut his criticism of China over democratic values,” if I believe “the United States is hypocritical on the values issue and that its domestic democratic practices are flawed because they lead to unrest,” I’ve fallen prey to Chinese propaganda? Calling out our government for hypocrisy and flawed democracy is somehow being in the pocket of our enemies?

I’ve heard this kind of thing before, back in the 1960s with Richard M. Nixon’s crowd — cities were burning then, too — and, unfortunately, I’m living to see it again metastasized into the era of President Trump. Who knows if the system designed by white slave-owning patriarchs to be a clockwork design against our passions will be able to withstand our current crisis? As our unfortunate president is fond of saying, “we’ll see.”

