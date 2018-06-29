Regarding the June 24 editorial “No time for waiting”:

I and my Republican counterpart, Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Edward R. Royce (Calif.), urged the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to take a leading role in investigating the health incidents that affected U.S. personnel in Cuba. As our nation’s top experts on health threats, the CDC should be at the forefront of this investigation with the appropriate experts deployed to Havana.

Unfortunately, to date, the Trump administration has not sent the CDC to Havana, where a reported 25 U.S. officials and family members have been affected. Yet, when one U.S. official at our consulate in Guangzhou, China, had a similar incident, the CDC was immediately deployed. In the same vein, without knowing the cause of these incidents, the Trump administration has referred to them as “attacks” in Cuba while not using the same terminology for China.

We need to get to the bottom of what happened, and that begins by treating similar health incidents in Cuba and China in a similar fashion and not playing politics with the health of our citizens.

Eliot L. Engel, Washington