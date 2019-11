In the Nov. 23 Metro article “A witness to history: 230-year-old Mount Vernon tree falls,” Dean Norton, Mount Vernon’s director of horticulture, said, of a 230-year-old oak tree that fell, “Trees just give up, on occasion. . . . It just was its time.” Not really. Photographs that accompanied the article showed the base of the tree had been damaged long ago, damage most likely caused by a human, and the tree had been working to heal itself. But disease got in, and much of the wood at the base of the tree had rotted away. That rot destroyed the tree’s ability to support itself.