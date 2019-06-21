The political dance heard ’round the world is clearly described in the June 19 news article “Canada’s Trudeau approves divisive pipeline expansion,” about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion the day after declaring a “climate emergency.”

We can see the writing on the wall, we believe what it says, and then we throw up our hands and wave them around as though magic will make it all better. “Use the revenue from the destruction to build a better future” is the mantra for the coming sixth extinction.

Anne Mihalick, Columbia

