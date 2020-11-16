AD

Two narratives are set to play out before Inauguration Day. The one that makes headlines will be Trump’s use of the pardon power as a lame duck. Meanwhile, out of public view, the incoming Biden administration will make decisions about how to address the tremendous backlog of clemency cases and the broken machinery of clemency evaluation.

For all the attention his high-profile pardons have received, Trump has exercised this presidential power rarely. He has issued a paltry 28 pardons and 16 commutations. His early grant to Arpaio energized political opponents in Arizona and may have cost him enough voters to lose the state. The ballot box is where abuse of power is checked, and a majority of voters across the country made clear this month that they were not pleased with Trump’s cronyism and disrespect for courts and the rule of law.

We worry that people will focus on Trump’s inappropriate grants and conclude that the clemency power needs to be limited — instead of focusing on the many people still waiting for a decision. This raises two issues: Any legislation to limit the clemency power is likely to be found unconstitutional. This approach also gets the problem backward: Clemency must be expanded, not limited, because there are so many people serving disproportionately long federal sentences who have no hope for relief other than presidential clemency.

That brings us to the second, and arguably more important, narrative about to unfold. What will the Biden team do about clemency? Will it sweep away the existing bureaucracy — which has failed to function well for decades, particularly since tough-on-crime, Willie Horton politics became mainstream — and try to implement a leaner, more focused and productive process?

Now is the time to focus on the future of clemency and reclaiming a principled constitutional power, not the fluff of the Thanksgiving turkey pardon (regardless of whether Trump goes through with that ceremony). So let’s get past the jokes about whether the turkey can pardon himself and get serious. While the clemency power has been abused by Trump, the power has also been used to make the world more just. If the president-elect reforms the process and uses the pardon power to remedy some wrongs of his own tough-on-crime past, that’s something for which all Americans can be thankful.