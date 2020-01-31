Ms. White, in her own context, has taken the most profane notion and attached it to the most sacred of roles in society — one she herself promotes and protects. She did not blurt out a couple of words unintentionally; the video shows her reading and expanding on the metaphor from a prepared text. Wherever and however she juxtaposed ultimate evil with nascent life, she has provided a window into her willingness literally to demonize others over disagreement. I need not share her theology to understand how contemptuous that phrase is.