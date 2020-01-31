Rather, using this phrase to demean and diminish the shrinking supply of holiness in this world compromises her last claim to dignity.
Ms. White, in her own context, has taken the most profane notion and attached it to the most sacred of roles in society — one she herself promotes and protects. She did not blurt out a couple of words unintentionally; the video shows her reading and expanding on the metaphor from a prepared text. Wherever and however she juxtaposed ultimate evil with nascent life, she has provided a window into her willingness literally to demonize others over disagreement. I need not share her theology to understand how contemptuous that phrase is.
Ms. White needs to withdraw from any role in government.
Jack Moline, Alexandria