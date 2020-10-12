So it is once again astounding that the White House has ordered the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to shut up on a key matter of public health. According to the New York Times, the CDC had drafted a sweeping order last month requiring all passengers and employees to wear masks on all forms of public and commercial transportation in the United States. The tough order had the support of Alex Azar, the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, but the Times says the White House coronavirus task force under Vice President Pence quashed it. The reason given was that such decisions should be left to states and localities.

This is Mr. Trump’s way of shirking federal responsibility for the pandemic response. The states and localities do not have the clout or the scale to be as effective as the federal government. Mr. Trump continues to politicize public health, interfering with the judgment of CDC professionals. We hope most people taking buses, trains and planes are showing more common sense than Mr. Trump, who seems to have a phobia about face masks. To his credit, CDC Director Robert Redfield backed the sweeping mask order and has been outspoken in favor of face masks. But he has not been so bold as to openly resist White House interference. It is time for the HHS secretary and CDC chief to stand up for what’s right — something that will save lives.

Seven months into the pandemic, the virus is still out of control in far too many places in the United States. North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin have been particularly hard-hit. Wisconsin has been engulfed, with new daily cases reaching 2,713 on Sunday, nearly three times the level in early September. Hospitals are overwhelmed and in danger of reaching capacity. Overall, new daily cases and hospitalizations have been rising in the United States for weeks. Europe, too, is experiencing a second wave. In the absence of a vaccine or effective therapy, “there are no new answers,” in the words of Michael Ryan, emergencies chief of the World Health Organization. The best tools are those we have: face masks; good personal hygiene; test, trace and isolate where possible; selective restrictions on hot spots to break viral transmission; and avoiding the enclosed spaces and crowds where the virus can leap.

When it comes to masks on planes, trains and buses — in fact, going anywhere in public — we recommend ignoring Mr. Trump and listening to what the CDC wanted to say.

