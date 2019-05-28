Regarding the May 24 front-page article “Assange hit with spying charges”:

Most commentary about the new charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange seems focused on the threat to freedom of the press were Mr. Assange extradited and convicted in the United States. My concern, given Britain’s judicial tradition and practice surrounding the consequences for press freedom and punishment for treason, is that Attorney General William P. Barr and the White House have come up with a clever new gambit for further obstruction to protect the president from a full discovery process and public trial focused on the role of Mr. Assange and WikiLeaks in the last election.

Stephanie Kinney, Washington