It’s important to understand why timely, targeted and — we hope — temporary fiscal intervention of this scale is justified, indeed essential, even at a time of already massive federal debt.
First, the Federal Reserve has nearly maxed out on its ability to help, having cut interest rates to zero, announced at least $700 billion in asset purchases, dollar swaps with other nations’ central banks and extended liquidity assistance to the financial sector. These steps can help prevent financial panic and lay the basis for post-crisis recovery, but their short-run impact is limited. Even with the Fed setting the cost of capital at rock bottom, there’s not much incentive for private investment now.
Second, this is not a downturn brought on by speculation or other forms of business irresponsibility. It is a sudden stop to both production and consumption undertaken at the recommendation of the authorities to help save lives. No one, not even a big business, deserves to be punished for that. To the contrary, many businesses in potential need of assistance now had been well run and, when healthy, represent strategic assets of the U.S. economy. Federal aid therefore does not represent a reward for “bad behavior,” as, arguably, the 2008 bailout did. And even that was better than the alternative, which was to stand aside and let the economy crash. Government can, and should, place conditions on any aid to industry: For example, companies should have to promise there will be no layoffs and accept limits on executive compensation.
In other words, Congress and the president can act without the usual concerns for budget constraints or the fear of rewarding or encouraging bad behavior. Indeed, they must do so, lest this sudden crisis go from manageably bad to disastrously worse.
