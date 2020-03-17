There are encouraging signs that the national political leadership is stepping up to the task — late, but possibly not quite too late. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin backed a plan to get cash to ordinary American households immediately, targeted to those lower on the income scale. In doing so, he abandoned President Trump’s previous insistence on a slower-acting, less-targeted payroll tax holiday, in favor of following what economists from both parties had been recommending for days. Even better, Mr. Trump said he is fully on board, in a rare but welcome — if implicit — indication that he can listen to others when it really counts. On Capitol Hill, Democrats and Republicans in the Senate are discussing large-scale fiscal relief plans, ranging near $1 trillion, in a spirit, so far, of bipartisanship. Unemployment insurance, Medicaid funds and other aid to the most vulnerable must be part of the plan. Next up will be taxpayer-funded relief for key sectors of the economy — from transportation to energy — that have been particularly hard hit.