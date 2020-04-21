Along those lines, the president’s Monday night Twitter blast, announcing his intent to shut down all immigration, is long on election-year bombast but short on details of potential practical effect. It’s no secret that Mr. Trump regards virtually all forms of immigration, legal and illegal, with contempt. He has mounted repeated assaults on the traditional means by which foreigners reach this country and achieve residency and citizenship.

By saying he would sign an executive order to “temporarily suspend immigration,” and by announcing Tuesday that the suspension would last 60 days, the president, predictably, grabbed headlines. But how much can that mean when Mr. Trump has already effectively closed the borders with Canada and Mexico, including to asylum seekers; banned European and Chinese visitors from entering the country; strangled the decades-old refugee program; expanded an existing travel ban to include Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country; shut down visa-granting U.S. consular offices around the world; persuaded the Supreme Court to uphold his prohibition on immigrants who might need public assistance; and pursued litigation that would empower the administration to deport hundreds of thousands of “dreamers,” reared and educated in this country after being brought here as children?

The ostensible public health rationale for further sealing the nation off from the rest of the world — potentially by shutting down immigrant visas for foreigners who would enter the United States to work or join relatives — is thin, given that the novel coronavirus has already permeated every state and most cities and counties. So is Mr. Trump’s other stated justification — to protect American jobs. In the course of U.S. history, immigration continued through major crises, albeit at lower levels, including the Great Depression and World War II, during which more than 100,000 members of the armed forces became naturalized citizens. And in ensuing years, the economy flourished.

In fact, Mr. Trump’s announcement, whatever the forthcoming particulars, is of a piece with his recent moves during the pandemic to pursue unrelated priorities in his agenda — for instance, slashing emission levels for commercial vehicles, among other rollbacks of Obama-era environmental measures. Similarly, Republicans in Texas, Louisiana and elsewhere have cited the pandemic as a pretext for banning abortions, speciously lumping them together with other “elective” surgical procedures.

Democrats have used similar tactics in a few cases, for example by pushing a $15 minimum wage and strict limits on executive pay as conditions for helping rescue companies reeling from the economy’s partial shutdown.

In many instances, the veneer of relevance to combating the pandemic looks more like a smokescreen to pursue pet agendas. It’s a sad day when a mortal threat to public health is seized on as just another weapon in a war of partisan attrition.

