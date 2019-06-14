The June 12 editorial “How to prevent another Russian attack” detailed the shocking passivity of Congress and the Trump administration in the wake of Russian interference in our 2016 presidential election and underscored the critical need to take action to defend our democracy.

It is a tragic commentary on the state of politics in the United States that many Republicans are so in denial about the Russian attack on our democracy that they continue to block reasonable measures to deter future election meddling, displaying a greater distrust of a rival political party than an obvious adversary. If Republicans continue down this path, they may or may not win another election with Russian help, but our children and grandchildren will most certainly look back on the Republican leadership of this era, especially President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), as unprincipled, myopic cowards who were willing to sacrifice our democracy for short-term political gain. Quite a legacy.

Martin Walsh, Washington