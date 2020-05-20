Interim U.S. attorney Timothy J. Shea’s two most prominent actions have upheld the rule of law against attempts by federal prosecutors to subvert the criminal justice system for political ends. First, he objected to a seven- to-nine year sentencing recommendation for an elderly white-collar defendant. The only reason the line prosecutors recommended this sentence is that the defendant was Roger Stone. The Obama-appointed federal judge imposed a 40-month sentence. Second, Mr. Shea moved to dismiss the criminal charges for lying to the FBI brought against a former government official who thought the interview was an informal discussion with law enforcement officials. A former federal prosecutor and FBI agent, reviewing the prosecution, concluded that the charges were baseless because the FBI interview notes indicated the agents did not think the defendant was lying. The only reason the case was pursued is that the defendant was Michael Flynn and he was central to the political narrative that the Trump campaign had colluded with Russian agents.