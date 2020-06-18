In his June 14 op-ed, “Trump is full of something. It isn’t results.,” David Von Drehle catalogued many unfulfilled campaign promises made by our president. The column reminded me of a pledge made 10 years ago this summer by a spokesperson for President Trump’s golf course on the Potomac. After the Trump organization cut down approximately 465 trees that had bordered the course’s shoreline, a Trump spokesperson said that the company would eventually plant mature trees along the shoreline. Trees protect riverbanks from eroding and absorb excess nutrients and chemicals that golf courses regularly shed. We are still waiting for the protection the promised trees would provide to the Potomac.