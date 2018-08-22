Regarding Gary Abernathy’s Aug. 19 Sunday Opinion essay, “America can’t stop watching”:

I continually marvel at Mr. Abernathy’s celebration of the aggrieved common man. President Trump, he wrote, “appeals to Americans who were never invited onto the red carpet, a snub that was due in part to their lack of formal training in political theater. His fans are particularly offensive to highbrow critics.” He observed that Mr. Trump “understands better than anyone before him that the presidency is performance art” and “also knows that most Americans prefer schlock to Shakespeare.” As one who enjoys Shakespeare and even (gasp!) Mozart, let me say that Mr. Abernathy’s thesis reminds me of a rifle with misaligned sights. The bullets go where the gun is pointed, but they persistently miss the bull’s eye.

Like many of Mr. Abernathy’s demographic cohort, perhaps, I lack “formal training in political theater,” but I am a college graduate who benefited from some excellent courses in history, literature, science, economics and logic. These experiences provided a broad and deep foundation of knowledge that shapes my assessment of Mr. Trump’s theater performances. While I strongly reject the crude charge that Trump supporters are stupid, I must say that more than a few of them demonstrate that they are unlettered. That is to say, their behavior reveals that they have missed out on the knowledge necessary to judge the legality, the morality and the sheer folly of the president’s declarations and actions.

Frank W. Fletcher, Reedville, Va.

I agree with Gary Abernathy’s observation that the Trump administration is churning out schlock, much as did the old American International Pictures film studio. But I disagree with his conclusion that just as the AIP films were eventually feted by the Museum of Modern Art, President Trump’s “time will come.” This conclusion enormously overvalues the president while greatly undervaluing the achievements of AIP.

AIP got to MoMA largely though the talents of the great and still active producer and director Roger Corman. Mr. Corman put primacy on making things cheaply to guarantee profits. But he was also intelligent and dedicated to film craft. His own directing work includes movies that are recognized as classics, both as examples of high camp, such as “Little Shop of Horrors,” and as powerful and memorable genre films, such as “The Undead,” “The Intruder” and Edgar Allan Poe adaptations. More important, he fostered new talent, turning AIP into a great film school. Directors who got their start at AIP include Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, Ron Howard, Jonathan Demme, John Sayles, Nicholas Roeg, James Cameron, Joe Dante, Peter Bogdanovich and Curtis Hanson.

Unlike Mr. Corman, Mr. Trump values loyalty over talent. He can churn out schlock and generate shock tweets, but whether he can get to greatness is very much in doubt.

Jeffrey Gorsky, Arlington