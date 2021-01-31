Good then that President Biden, in one of his first acts in office, announced efforts to speed the process of adding the portrait of this remarkable woman to the front of a redesigned $20 bill. It is fitting that the news came as Janet Yellen was sworn in as the first female treasury secretary — taking the oath of office from the country’s first woman and first woman of color to serve as vice president — and as Mr. Biden unveiled an expansive agenda to address systemic racism and inequity. Days earlier, Mr. Biden took another important stand for history when he threw out a report commissioned by the Trump administration that sought a whitewash of the country’s founding and the role that was played by slavery.

“It is important that our . . . money reflect the history and diversity of our country,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in announcing resumption of efforts by the Treasury Department to put Tubman on the front of the $20 bill to replace President Andrew Jackson. The Trump administration paused the work in 2019 with the argument that there was a more urgent need for the addition of new security features to U.S. currency. No one bought that excuse. During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump had derided the effort for Tubman as “pure political correctness” and was candid in his admiration for Jackson, controversial because of his role in removing Native Americans from their lands. The New York Times revealed that preliminary designs for a new bill were well underway before Mr. Trump took office.

No timelines were offered by the White House for when Tubmans might be in circulation. Mr. Lew had envisioned the new design being unveiled in 2020 on the centennial of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. Also in the works were concepts to incorporate women into new designs for the $5 and $10 bills. To be sure, there are challenges to be sorted out, including security and court-mandated features for the visually impaired. But even as Mr. Biden must confront myriad challenges on a lot of fronts, he is right to make a priority of putting this legendary woman, who stood and fought for freedom, on the country’s currency.

“For me,” said Lonnie G. Bunch III, founding director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, in a 2016 interview, “having Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill really says, first of all, that America realizes that it’s not the same country that it once was — that it’s a place where diversity matters. And it allows us to make a hero out of someone like Harriet Tubman, who deserves to be a hero.”