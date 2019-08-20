I could have been reading the satirical Onion when I saw the Aug. 16 Friday Opinion essay by Robert Kabel and Jill Homan, “Trump defends LGBTQ rights. He has our endorsement.” But there is nothing funny about a president who peremptorily suspends the rights of transgender service members; who proposes to allow government contractors the right to fire LGBTQ employees based on assertions of religious preference; and who allows doctors to refuse lifesaving treatment to LGBTQ people based solely on the doctors’ bias.

It is pathetic to assert that this president defends LGBTQ rights. The essay was a further example of Republican leaders falling into line behind the president, regardless of the damage to people like them and to society.

Christopher Wolf, Washington

I was stunned to read the Log Cabin Republicans’ Aug. 16 endorsement of President Trump, noting he “defends LGBTQ rights.” This administration has made very clear its contempt and lack of respect for LGBTQ individuals in all facets of life.

This administration supports those who invoke “religious freedom” as an excuse to discriminate against LGBTQ individuals in housing, employment, service in a public establishment and adoption. It has also sought to rescind policies such as the use by students of restrooms or the homeless staying in shelters that align with their gender.

Contrary to the writers’ allegations that this administration seeks to end the spread of AIDS, it sought to cut funding to programs such as the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria; the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR); Medicaid; and research at the University of California. It fired the entire Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS.

Also contrary to the writers’ suggestion that the United States is trying to persuade other nations to “adopt modern human rights standards,” this president has embraced leaders such as Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, who has targeted LGBTQ individuals. Seven of the appointees to the Commission on Unalienable Rights have anti-LGBTQ records. And the State Department refused to let U.S. embassies fly the pride flag.

I am not quite sure what prompted this group to support a president who clearly does not support them. But the rest of us know better.

Lu Ann Maciulla McNabb, Centreville

