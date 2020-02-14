If President Trump is serious about improving the climate by planting a trillion trees, as noted in the Feb. 4 Politics & The Nation article “Some Republicans want party to turn new leaf on climate,” he should begin by replacing the dozen mature trees his company cut down at his golf course in Virginia. They were chopped down and shoved into the Potomac River in violation of regulations. Mr. Trump has shown disbelief and disdain for the value of trees in our environment in the past. It is difficult to believe he has seriously changed his opinion.