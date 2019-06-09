The headline on the June 6 article “Pressed on global warming in U.K., Trump says climate ‘changes both ways’ ” misleadingly indicated that President Trump was speaking about the climate, whereas he actually said the weather “changes both ways.” Still, it is sad that the president of the United States seemingly doesn’t understand the difference between climate and weather. Such ignorance is at the root of the problem in fighting climate change. If the president, willfully or out of ignorance, speaks in such a way, we have little hope of generating the will to make the necessary changes to fight this global scourge.

Kirby R. Knight, Silver Spring