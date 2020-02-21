Nevada is the third state to vote in the Democratic presidential primary, holding its caucuses Saturday. Tech-savvy Democrats, in the wake of a debacle in Iowa’s caucuses, are trying to prevent something similar from happening in Nevada. Get a geographic breakdown of how to win the state.

The candidates: The major candidates competing in Nevada are former vice president Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); and investor Tom Steyer. Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg is not competing until Super Tuesday.

What’s next: South Carolina holds its primary Feb. 29, a week after Nevada’s caucuses. But first, candidates will meet for a debate in Charleston on Tuesday. Just days after South Carolina: Super Tuesday, when 14 states and American Samoa hold primaries and award a lot of delegates.

Policy: Candidates have laid out where they stand on a number of issues. Answer some of the questions yourself and see who agrees with you.

