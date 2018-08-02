I can’t be the only one feeling a touch of schadenfreude for Kalena Bruce, a Missouri rancher (and Trump supporter) who bemoans the president’s trade policies [“We voted for a president who now imperils our farms,” Outlook, July 29]. The administration’s tariffs provoked countermeasures by China that are making life very tough for farmers, ranchers and others in the agriculture business. Ms. Bruce made an argument for “potential legislation” that would give Congress more say in setting the nation’s trade rules. Not gonna happen!

All of this was entirely predictable — one of many things candidate Donald Trump promised to do if elected. Ms. Bruce, along with others in the farm states, nevertheless found reasons to vote for the man.

Elections have consequences. Farmers are now suffering, and, for them, the worst is probably yet to come. Women who voted for Mr. Trump will very likely see their own (and their daughters’) constitutionally protected reproductive rights go away. Ordinary investors, building wealth for the future, will again see their retirement accounts put at risk by the reemergence of thinly leveraged junk debt traded by banks and financiers unrestrained by weakened government regulation. Home buyers and other borrowers can expect rising loan rates, thanks to federal deficits created by “conservative” tax plans.

These things were not difficult to foresee in 2016, so it’s hard for me to feel sorry for Ms. Bruce and other Trump voters. To them I say: America (Version 1918) Is Great Again. Welcome back!

Bill Coe, Washington