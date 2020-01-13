One hundred twenty-three such protests broke out between 1967 and 1968, according to a federal survey at the time, leading to passage in 1969 of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). President Richard M. Nixon signed it on New Year’s Day 1970.

In light of that history, the Trump administration’s new plan to trim the environmental reviews for infrastructure projects looks like the latest in a long line of attempts to use process to affect policy. This time, though, it’s in the name of unleashing bulldozers instead of restraining them.

The NEPA leveraged federal funds, land and agency approvals to ensure infrastructure builders, public and private, really considered environmental and social impacts before they broke ground. It moved the freeway revolt from the streets to the hearing rooms, and the courts.

Over the past half-century, professionals have become good at using the NEPA process — and similar state and local processes — to stall construction. “Stakeholder” objections sometimes reflect not plausible environmental concerns but far-fetched ones conjured to protect property values, otherwise known as Not in My Backyard, or NIMBY.

Precise data is scarce on how long the most demanding federal review — an environmental impact statement — takes, but the Government Accountability Office reported an average of 4.6 years for EISs completed in 2012.

That’s a long time. Even large-scale “green” projects, such as high-speed rail in California or an offshore wind-energy farm near Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., can be delayed by NIMBYism or environmental reviews.

By proposing to exempt privately financed projects, as many energy pipelines are, from NEPA requirements, and by setting a two-year time limit for an EIS, Trump’s plan taps into a vein of public frustration with red tape that is now almost as strong, in its own way, as the freeway revolt a half-century ago.

It also takes political advantage of a widespread but overblown belief, encouraged by the construction lobby and voiced by Democrats as well as Republicans, that American infrastructure is falling apart.

It “used to be the envy of the world, and now we’re like a third-world country,” Trump said on Jan. 9. “It’s really sad.”

Perhaps the fact that Trump, the least credible president in recent history, has embraced this gloomy conventional wisdom will cause more people to question it. A more realistic view comes from the latest World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Report, published in October. U.S. infrastructure ranked 13th in the world — up 10 places since October 2011, when it ranked 23rd.

The WEF’s score understates this country’s true standing, since three of the nations listed ahead of it — Singapore, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates — are microstates, not continental like the United States.

The raw U.S. score, 87.9 out of a possible 100 points, exceeds the average score of the 28 countries in the European Union, a more comparable entity in size and population, by six points.

For all the red tape NEPA and similar laws have created, and for all the conventional wisdom about “crumbling” infrastructure, the United States still has excellent transportation infrastructure — a system, incidentally, that may be decreasingly reliant on federal money.

The 50 states spent a combined $113.2 billion on transportation in fiscal 2019, the Wall Street Journal reports. That represented a 9 percent increase from the previous year. States and localities now fund 80 percent of all public infrastructure projects.

It could be a healthy trend. No number of hearings, or pages in an environmental impact statement, can establish to everyone’s satisfaction the costs and benefits, human and environmental, short-term and long-term, of any given infrastructure project. There are simply too many contingencies and variables.

Was the Interstate Highway System the job-creating, mobility-enhancing success Obama and others have claimed? Or is its true legacy white flight to the suburbs and the addiction to carbon-spewing automobiles?

But the chances of wise and sustainable choices probably increase when the people who are closest to a highway, and therefore use it on a daily basis, decide how to build it and pay for it. Other things being equal, it’s also fairer for Pennsylvania, say, to fix its own bridges rather than drawing on taxes paid by residents of other states.

When it began 64 years ago, the Interstate Highway System used federal money and authority to assert Washington’s priorities over those of local communities. Fifty years ago, NEPA corrected for that, but power remained at the federal level. Which is why, now, Donald Trump gets to correct the correction.